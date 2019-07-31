Boy hospitalized after medical emergency at Sahara Sam's in New Jersey

WEST BERLIN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A boy was rushed to the hospital following an incident at a New Jersey water park on Tuesday.
It happened at Sahara Sam's located on the 500 block of Route 73 in West Berlin.
Police tell Action News that lifeguards were called after a boy reportedly went into cardiac arrest in the pool area. The boy was given CPR by lifeguards and rushed to an area hospital. No word on his condition at this time.
"We are completing a thorough review of the incident and are working with local authorities," said a spokesperson with Sahara Sam's.
