Video captures women vandalizing memorial for fallen Plymouth Township police officer

PLYMOUTH TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Plymouth Township, Pennsylvania are searching for two women wanted in connection with a vandalism incident at the site of a memorial for a fallen police officer.On September 26, 2020, around 3:24 p.m. video captures to women stop at the memorial site along the Schuylkill River Trail honoring fallen Plymouth Township Officer Brad Fox, who was killed in the line of duty in 2012.In the video, you can see one of the two women desecrate the memorial by throwing a flag into the weeds nearby before taking off.Fox, a former Marine who served two tours of duty in Iraq, was killed on September 13, 2012, while pursuing a suspect involved in a hit-and-run. He was shot and later died at the hospital.Anyone with any information on the two women is asked to call the Plymouth Township Police Department at 610-279-1901.