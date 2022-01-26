Eagles guard Brandon Brooks retires from NFL

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles guard Brandon Brooks has announced his retirement from football."How do you say goodbye to something you've known your whole life? Something that taught you triumph, pain, success, perseverance, love, empathy and altruism. I don't know but I'll try my best. Yes, after 10 years in this game, it's true - I am retiring," Brooks told reporters in a Wednesday morning press conference.The 32-year-old three-time Pro Bowler has played in just two games since the end of the 2019 season because of multiple injuries.He missed the entire 2020 season because of a torn Achilles tendon and suffered a season-ending pectoral injury in Week 2 of this past season.Brooks was drafted by the Houston Texans in the 2012 NFL Draft. He signed with the Eagles in 2016 and was a member of the Super Bowl championship team.In his retirement announcement, Brooks thanked his family, as well as his teammates, coaches and fans of both teams."These past six years, I wouldn't trade them for the world," Brooks said of his time with the Eagles.Brooks called the Eagles fans the greatest fans in the world."The City of Brotherly Love is just that - love. Since day one, you've had my back and supported me through my ups and downs...you all always will be family to me and I couldn't imagine finishing my career anywhere else," Brooks said."I hope that in return, I did my best to represent the city...although I may no longer play, I will be an Eagle forever. I will always bleed green."----ESPN contributed to this report.