Brandywine Zoo reopens to visitors with limited hours, safety measures

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- The Brandywine Zoo in Wilmington, Delaware reopens to visitors Wednesday with limited hours and new safety measures in place.

Reservations and ticket purchases must be made in advance.

Guests will be limited to visit during two-hour time frames from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The zoo will close from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. for extensive cleaning.



All guests over the age of 13 are required to wear masks or face coverings while visiting.
