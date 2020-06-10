Brandywine Zoo reopens to visitors with limited hours, safety measures

Brandywine Zoo will open to BZoo members June 10 and the general public June 11. Reservations/ticket purchases must be made prior to visiting. Choose 10am-12pm or 1pm-3pm slot. Closed 12-1pm for cleaning. We can't wait to welcome you back! https://t.co/9amLvmynuh pic.twitter.com/bORoRIAxH9 — Brandywine Zoo (@BrandywineZoo) June 5, 2020

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- The Brandywine Zoo in Wilmington, Delaware reopens to visitors Wednesday with limited hours and new safety measures in place.Reservations and ticket purchases must be made in advance.Guests will be limited to visit during two-hour time frames from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.The zoo will close from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. for extensive cleaning.All guests over the age of 13 are required to wear masks or face coverings while visiting.