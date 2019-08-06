Brazil gang leader who tried to escape as daughter found dead in prison cell

A Brazilian gang leader who tried to escape prison dressed as his daughter has been found dead in his cell.

RIO DE JANEIRO -- A Brazilian gang leader who tried to escape prison dressed as his daughter has been found dead in his cell.

Rio de Janeiro prisons authorities said Tuesday that Clauvino da Silva apparently hanged himself with a sheet. An investigation has been opened.

Da Silva was caught over the weekend as he tried to head out of a jail in western Rio wearing a female silicone mask, a long dark-haired wig, tight jeans with a pink t-shirt.

Da Silva was part of the leadership of one of the most powerful criminal groups in Brazil. He was trying to pass as his 19-year-old daughter, who was visiting him that day.

Officials say he managed to reach the prison's exit doors, but his nervousness caught the attention of security guards.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gang activitygangbrazilprisonbody found
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman's car gets stuck in rising waters in Lower Merion Twp.
AccuWeather Alert: Strong Storms Likely Late Wednesday
Philly man suspected of killing father arrested near Harvard University
Del. native among those killed in Dayton mass shooting
Pa. clergy abuse hotline fielded 1,900 calls in first year
Police: Missing teen now wanted for attempted criminal homicide
Plane carrying Pink's crew crash lands in Denmark: Reports
Show More
Another hearing for Meek Mill scheduled for end of month
Head of ACCT, Philly's largest animal shelter, resigns
Health Department offers free Hepatitis A vaccines following outbreak
Union captain again urges Congress to act on gun violence
Toni Morrison, author of 'Beloved' and 'Home,' dies at age 88
More TOP STORIES News