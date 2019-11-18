ARKADELPHIA, Arkansas (WPVI) -- Two professors at Henderson State College in Arkansas are accused of making meth in a chemistry lab on campus.
Bradley Rowland and Terry Bateman face charges of manufacturing methamphetamine and using drug paraphernalia.
They are on administrative leave from the college pending the outcome of the investigation.
A compound used to make amphetamine was detected in the university's science center last month.
The professors were arrested on Friday.
'Breaking Bad' professors accused of making meth
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More