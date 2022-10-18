'Be Kind': Philly stylist battling breast cancer holds free salon event for fellow patients

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A stylist in the Queen Village section of Philadelphia is giving back as she battles breast cancer.

Anjuli Hoffman received the diagnosis in July, at the age of 28.

Her mother, Alka, passed away from the disease in 2007.

Hoffman is a full-time stylist at JuJu Salon & Organics.

She realizes how traumatizing it can be for men and women to lose their hair during chemotherapy.

Hoffman has chosen to cold cap through her treatments.

The helmet-like device worn during chemo uses cooling to narrow the blood vessels beneath the skin of the scalp.

That response can limit the amount of medicine that reaches hair follicles and causes strands to fall out.

Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Hoffman and her colleagues at JuJu Salon will be offering a complimentary hair wash and blow-dry for breast cancer patients.

Those who are experiencing hair loss can opt for a head massage.

JuJu Salon & Organics is located at 713 S 4th St., Philadelphia, PA 19147.