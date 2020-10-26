Woman found stabbed, man hurt in deadly house fire in Brewerytown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person is dead and another is injured after a house fire in Philadelphia's Brewerytown section on Sunday night.It happened around 8:30 p.m near the intersection of 29th Street and Girard Avenue.Fire officials say upon arrival to the scene, a 27-year-old woman was found dead inside the home. According to police, she was found stabbed multiple times.Firefighters also found a 40-year-old man inside the home. He was rushed to an area hospital where he's listed in critical condition.Officials say two other people in a second-floor apartment managed to escape unharmed,Police have not identified the victims at this time.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.