Bridgeton community joins in search for missing New Jersey girl

BRIDGETON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Noema Alaves-Perez is praying for her daughter's safe return. As the hours pass, she's still in shock.
"She would never run off, she would never walk by herself she never did this," says Alaves-Perez.
It's been more than 24 painstaking hours for Noema Alaves Perez, who last saw her daughter at a playground in Bridgeton City Park.
Dulce Maria Alaves, 5, was playing with her younger brother. When she couldn't be located, at first mom thought she was hiding. But, as time went on worry continued to mount.
"We thought she was just hiding. I went over there and couldn't find her. I looked in the woods too. But no, she wasn't in there," says Alaves-Perez.
Now state, and local police are joined by the FBI Child Abduction Division. The passing time concerning to law enforcement.
"If the child wandered away, time is of the essence. If there is something foul play, time is also of the essence," said Chief Michael Gaimari with the Bridgeton Police Department.
Complete strangers have volunteered their time to help in the search which spans more than 1,000 acres of parkland.
Albina Sharp of Millville knows the park well and decided to use that knowledge for good.
"It's good to look everywhere even in the trash bins, you never know when you may find something that will lead to something," she said.
Some grabbed their dogs to sniff the tree line, others offered up any time they could spare.
"I could see this is a difficult search, and I pray to God that she is found safely," said Sharp.
K9s have searched the mothers' car which still parked in the playground parking lot.
Investigators have also searched the family home. Police say the family has been extremely cooperative.
Authorities have suspended the search for the girl until Wednesday morning.
