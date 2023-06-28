A portion of Broad Street has been renamed in honor of the late legendary Philadelphia disc jockey Jerry Blavat.

Broad Street, between South and Lombard, is now 'Jerry Blavat Way'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A portion of Broad Street has been renamed in honor of the late legendary Philadelphia disc jockey Jerry Blavat.

The "Geator with the Heater," the "Boss with the Hot Sauce," Blavat was a beloved DJ for decades, famous for making many acts household names, from the Isley Brothers to the Four Seasons.

On Wednesday evening, the stretch of Broad Street between South and Lombard officially became "Jerry Blavat Way."

RELATED: Legendary Philadelphia disc jockey Jerry Blavat dies at 82

The celebration included a big block party.

DJ Steve Klasko was on hand to host a dance party, just the way Blavat would have wanted it.

"He's in rock and roll heaven, watching from above," Klasko said. "He's up there and smiling. This is his hood, Broad between South and Lombard. These are his people and the people that love him, in the city that he loves."

Klasko said you will hear the Geator's voice in some of the sets.

Blavat passed away in January at the age of 82.

SEE ALSO: Fans remember legendary disc jockey Jerry Blavat for his love of music, dance parties

He famously owned Memories in Margate, where he would spin tunes all summer long.

The nightclub is being sold, but this Monday, they're hosting a big party in Jerry's honor. The doors open at 3 p.m.

A sidewalk plaque in his honor will also be unveiled outside, by the city of Margate.

On October 21, the Kimmel Cultural Campus will present "A Tribute to Jerry Blavat."

Darlene Love, The Chantels, Bobby Wilson and other acts close to Blavat will perform. Tickets are on sale now.

I am honored to be one of the emcees for the event.