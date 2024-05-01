Bear captured after being spotted multiple times across Montgomery County

UPPER MORELAND TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A bear that had been spotted across multiple towns in Montgomery County was captured on Wednesday night.

Authorities say the bear was caught by the Pennsylvania Game Commission with assistance from the Hatboro and Upper Moreland police departments.

The animal was tranquilized and is set to be relocated to another area, according to the game commission.

The first sighting of the bear took place Wednesday morning in Upper Moreland.

A home surveillance camera on Karen Lane first captured images of the bear at approximately 5:20 a.m.

The resident told police the paw prints on the pavement in front of her home made her check the cameras.

Action News also obtained a still image from a camera showing the bear at 5:57 a.m. in the backyard of a home on Meyer Lane. This was the first sighting reported to police.

"It was back by that swing set, ran right through, and went across the street," explained Kristin Cramer, talking about the bear's path.

Another sighting was reported near Farmstead Park off Byberry Road in Upper Moreland Township, which is a block away from Upper Moreland elementary and middle schools.

A notice was sent out to parents about the reported sighting.

The bear was spotted again late Wednesday night in Hatboro, which is also in Montgomery County.

Video shows the bear in a tree off of Ardmore Road just before 10 p.m. Police say it was last seen heading toward the Hatboro Cemetery.

The animal was captured a short time later.

Residents in the area say the sightings have been a shock.

"It's scary enough seeing the baby, baby will run away from you. Mom, not so much," said resident Bill Dixon.

"It's not one of the usual calls that we respond to every day," added Sgt. Pam Cordura with the Upper Moreland Township Police Department.

Experts say that if anyone sees a bear, leave it be. This is the time of year when cubs separate from their mothers and they may be out exploring or searching for food.

This comes after officials in Bucks County reported a black bear sighting in Upper Makefield Township on Monday.