Society

Customer leaves Delaware County waitress $5,000 tip on $205 bill

By
BROOMALL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A waitress from Delaware County, Pennsylvania got quite the holiday surprise Saturday night.

Gianna DiAngelo works at Anthony's At Paxon in Broomall, Pennsylvania. One of her tables left a $5,000 tip on a $205.94 bill.

DiAngelo says she's stunned.

"I'm just happy with anything. So when they were saying $5,000, I just couldn't even believe it. I'm going to put that money away toward college and pay it forward to do something good for other people," she said.

DiAngelo is a freshman at Widener University in Chester. She's studying nursing and hopes to pay their generosity forward by being the best nurse she can be.

"We have no words other than THANK YOU! Unbelievable support for our staff here!! THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!! Thank you for helping our staff get through the holidays," Anthony's At Paxon wrote on Facebook.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybroomallbusinesssocietyfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Possible significant snow maker in forecast next week
NJ's 1st COVID vaccines to be administered Tuesday
Eagles fans react to Hurts getting the start over Wentz
Delaware COVID: New restrictions going into effect. Everything you should know
CDC officially allows COVID vaccine to be administered in US
Pa. ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine: Here's the plan
Ocean City mom's beachy Christmas Tree becomes holiday hotspot
Show More
Man dead following attempted carjacking at gas station
30 retailers, restaurant chains that filed for bankruptcy in 2020
2 dead after crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
Actress Carol Sutton dies of COVID-19 complications
Driver dead after crashing into house in Kensington
More TOP STORIES News