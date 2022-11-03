Meet the father and son who caught Bryce Harper's Game 3 home run ball

"It was perfectly placed in front of me, got two hands on it and the place went nuts," said Andy Hartstein, who caught Bryce Harper's Game 3 homer at Citizens Bank Park.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's one of five home runs being talked about everywhere Wednesday.

And Andy Hartstein from Laurel, Delaware caught it.

"Literally off the bat I knew it was coming directly to us. It was that moment of, 'wow is this really happening?'"

His 9-year-old son Hudson Hartstein, who was attending his first Phillies game says, "It was the first home run I've ever seen, and we caught it!"

And it wasn't just any home run, it was Bryce Harper's two-run blast in the first inning of Game 3 of the World Series.

"It literally landed in my chest. I could not have dropped it if I tried. It was perfectly placed in front of me, got two hands on it and the place went nuts," said Andy.

Hudson adds, "It was so crazy because when he caught the ball everybody was jumping and screaming and so happy it was so cool."

The Phillies' five home runs tied a World Series record and broke another one. The Phillies are the first team in history to hit five home runs in the first five innings of a World Series game.

"With every home run that kept coming, it was getting louder and louder and I never could have imagined that's the way it was going to play out. Now, it seems like a bargain knowing what I paid for it," said Andy.

The price tag was about $3,500 and for a split second before hitting purchase, Andy wasn't so sure saying, "I looked at my wife and said talk me out of this, this is ridiculous. And she said absolutely not, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

And he says he would do it all over again.

"We will tell this story forever. He will tell his kids and I will tell my grandkids," Andy said.