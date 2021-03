Bucks County woman found dead in Miami hotel room remembered as 'shining light'

MIAMI (WPVI) -- A 24-year-old Pennsylvania woman who was found dead inside a South Beach Miami hotel room is being remembered as a "shining light."Christine Englehardt, of Richboro, Bucks County, was found dead on March 18. Investigators say she was drugged and raped by two men.Surveillance cameras from the Albion Hotel on James Avenue show her with the two men around 1 a.m. that morning.Evoire Collier, 21, and Dorian Taylor, 24, both of North Carolina, were arrested over the weekend and charged with sexual battery and burglary. They are currently being held without bond.The men are also accused of stealing her cell phone, cash and credit cards once Englehardt was unconscious, according to a judge.Englehardt is a graduate of Council Rock High School North and was a manager at Jules Thin Crust Pizza in Newtown, Pennsylvania."Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of Christine Englehardt. She was a shining light in our company and will be missed immensely. Her smile, her laugh and her wonderful energy will always be cherished and remembered," Jules Thin Crust Pizza posted on Facebook Wednesday.Englehardt's friend, Samantha DiFrancesco, said she was a "genuinely good person.""She was the person you brought in that lit up the whole room. Her laugh was the most contagious laugh," said DiFrancesco.Investigators believe Englehardt made contact with the suspects in a restaurant. One investigator said that a court surveillance video shows the suspects holding the victim up and that the video made it clear she was unable to consent."This is the last person I would ever think this would happen to. It just breaks your heart when you know she was a genuinely good person who would do anything for anybody. To think she went through what she went through, it's sickening; it's sick," DiFrancesco said.Investigators believe the suspects gave the victim a green pill to drug her. The medical examiner has not made a ruling on the cause of death as they are still awaiting toxicology results, officials said. If investigators find the pill that led to her death, the suspects could face manslaughter or murder charges.