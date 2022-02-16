Bucks County man sought in connection with stepfather's death

BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bucks County are searching for a 41-year-old man in connection with the death of his stepfather.According to police, officers in Bristol Township were dispatched to the 700 block of Winder Drive at about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. When police arrived, they found a 78-year-old man dead inside the home.Through the investigation, police identified Brian Joseph Carey, the victim's stepson, as a person of interest.Police said Carey is believed to be driving the victim's silver 2006 Chevy Trailblazer with Pennsylvania tags GNJ 5128.Anyone who encounters Carey is asked to call 911.Police are also asking anyone with information on the investigation to contact Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6354 or Bristol Township Detectives at 215-785-4040.