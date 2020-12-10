Homicide investigation underway in Middletown Township, Bucks County after man found shot

MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Middletown Township, Bucks County were investigating a homicide Thursday morning after a man was shot multiple times, according to police.Officials said the call came in at about 5:45 a.m.When police arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene.Chopper 6 flew over the scene at about 9:30 a.m. Multiple evidence markers, officers and police vehicles could be seen in a parking lot in the 900 block of Wheeler Way.Police said the man was arriving to work when he was approached by multiple men and fatally shot.According to police, the male shooters remain at large.