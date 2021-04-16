Arts & Entertainment

Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope plans big comeback with some big names

By
Bucks County playhouse plans a comeback

NEW HOPE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- As theaters stage a comeback, a legendary space in New Hope is getting ready to welcome some pretty big names to its stage.

The historic Bucks County Playhouse made a big announcement Thursday, with the woman well-known for creating "Sex and the City."

If you're a fan of the franchise, you know the name Candace Bushnell.

She gave us all of the juicy details of the one-woman-show she's debuting this summer at the playhouse. It shares the name of her best-selling book: "Is There Still Sex in the City?"

"I put the heels back on," said Bushnell. "It's time to go out and actually have some fun, have some laughs and feel good. I really want it to feel like you are coming to visit me in my apartment in New York."

This intimate conversation with Bushnell takes the stage in New Hope from June 22nd - July 19th.

And yes, you can expect her signature, raw and real talk about relationships, fashion, cosmopolitans, Manolo Blahniks and more .

Bucks County Playhouse is also hosting a huge fundraiser this weekend featuring legendary jazz musician and trumpeter Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra. Wynton came to them with the idea!

"When the theater reopened, we really wanted to get great artists to come back the way they did in the 30s and 40s and 50s, and so we've been very fortunate," said Alexander Fraser, the Producing Director for the Bucks County Playhouse. "To have a musician of the world class quality of Wynton Marsalis perform on our stage really is kind of our dream come true."

There are three benefit performances on tap Saturday, April 17thand Sunday, April 18th. Proceeds will benefit the playhouse, which is at 25% capacity.

For more information and to buy tickets, CLICK HERE.
