Burglar leaves behind person-shaped hole in North Philadelphia pharmacy wall, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police responded to a burglary alarm at a pharmacy to find a body-sized hole in the front of the building early Wednesday.It happened around 4 a.m. on the 2800 block of North 22nd Street in North Philadelphia.Police said along with the hole in the front of Just Here Pharmacy they also found a broken window in the rear of the property.So far there is no word on what if anything was taken.Police are investigating the incident.