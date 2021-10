BURLINGTON COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Burlington County officials are investigating a hazardous material incident at the county 911 center that forced an evacuation of the facility.The incident happened Tuesday around 3 p.m. at the center, located at One Academy Drive.Authorities say workers had to be evacuated after the carbon monoxide alarms were triggered at the communications building in Westampton.Three employees were taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution.Officials are still trying to determine the root cause and are ventilating the building.No other injuries have been reported at this time.