Bus transporting Coast Guard recruits crashes on AC Expressway in Gloucester County

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A bus transporting Coast Guard recruits crashed on the Atlantic City Expressway in Gloucester County, New Jersey on Tuesday night.It happened around 9 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of the Expressway near the split to the Black Horse Pike in Washington Township.Police say the bus driver hit a guard rail. No other vehicles were involved.Action News has learned there were 15 recruits enroute to Coast Guard Training Center Cape May when the bus hit the guardrail. Four people suffered minor injuries.Drivers heading east on the Expressway should expect delays.The cause of the crash is under investigation.