Business

American Airlines, United Airlines to furlough thousands as CARES Act expires

(KGO-TV)

CHICAGO -- United Airlines and American Airlines will move forward with furloughing thousands of employees as the CARES Act expires.

In a letter to employees Wednesday, American Airlines said it will begin the process of furloughing 19,000 employees as the Payroll Support Program expired September 30.

American CEO Doug Parker said he spoke personally with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, who told him a bipartisan COVID-19 relief package that would extend the PSP is possible within the coming days.

"Please keep contacting your elected officials about the importance of reaching an agreement," Parker wrote.

United Airlines also said it will involuntarily furlough more than 13,000 employees beginning Thursday.

The carrier previously notified 36,000 employees they faced potential job cuts, but was able to reduce that number to 16,000 through various voluntary buyout and early retirement programs. The carrier said since then, it was able to further reduce the total number of furloughs by working with union partners, introducing new voluntary options and proposing creative solutions that would save jobs.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, United had just under 100,000 employees.

WLS-TV and ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessunited airlinesfurloughsair travelamerican airlinescoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. mother drowns trying to save children from water in N. Wildwood
Halloween display triggers painful memories for parents
ICE releases statement on missing Bridgeton girl case
After the first debate - What did it do to the election outlook? Jim Gardner and Terry Madonna
Trump campaign threatens to sue over Philly election offices
Heavy drinking up 41% by women during pandemic: Study
9 discarded ballots weren't fraud, Pa. election chief says
Show More
Barber offering free cuts to those who have fallen on hard times
South Philly teen's wish makes him real-life superhero
Pelosi and Mnuchin have 'extensive' talks on COVID-19 relief
Ford recalls over 700K vehicles; backup cameras can go dark
Eagles are broken; fans, it's OK to to feel panicked
More TOP STORIES News