Carvana's giant car vending machine opens in Fishtown

Carvana's giant car vending machine opens in Fishtown.

FISHTOWN (WPVI) --
Car buying customers can now visit a giant vending machine in Philadelphia's Fishtown section to select their new ride.

Online car retailer Carvana has erected a nine-story garage at 1043 North Front Street.

The company says customers who visit Carvana.com can purchase a car online, then choose to Car Vening Machine pickup or home delivery.

Customers who choose the Car Vending Machine pickup receive an oversized coin, which activates the vending process.

Once the vehicle is vended into the delivery bay, customers can do a walk-around of the vehicle and sign off on the last few documents.

The Philadelphia Car Vending Machine is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m..

To learn more about Carvana and its Car Vending Machines, visit: carvana.com/vendingmachine.

