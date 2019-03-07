Business

Chick-fil-A offering fish sandwiches during Lent

Chick-fil-A will be adding to its menu in honor of the Christian season of Lent.

From now till April 20, some Chick-fil-A franchises will offer a fried Cod sandwich for customers observing Lent.

The six weeks of Lent ends with Easter Sunday and is an opportunity for some Christians to abstain from certain activities and food.

In addition to the fish sandwich, there will also be a fish sticks option as well.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related topics:
businessbusinessfood
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, vows to 'fight this'
Police: Officer shoots knife-wielding man in West Philadelphia
Homeless veteran, woman in GoFundMe scam plead guilty
Alex Trebek's cancer diagnosis prompts outpouring of support
Baby falls from second story window in North Philadelphia
SEPTA police officers on strike after talks break down
Police: 85-year-old man attacked by 2 suspects inside CVS
Show More
$10,000 reward offered in shooting of West Philadelphia attorney
Science teacher suspended over alleged use of racial slur in class
Body removed from overturned vehicle found in field near school
Teen saves money for two years to buy friend a wheelchair
Lehigh University announces plan to curb alcohol culture at frats, sororities
More TOP STORIES News