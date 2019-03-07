Chick-fil-A offering fish sandwiches during Lent

Chick-fil-A will be adding to its menu in honor of the Christian season of Lent.From now till April 20, some Chick-fil-A franchises will offer a fried Cod sandwich for customers observing Lent.The six weeks of Lent ends with Easter Sunday and is an opportunity for some Christians to abstain from certain activities and food.In addition to the fish sandwich, there will also be a fish sticks option as well.-----