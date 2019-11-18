Business

Five Below starts selling products for more than $5

Five Below, a popular store focusing on products for $5 and under, is undergoing a colossal change: Its price point is going up for the first time in 17 years.

No longer will the store, a bargain hunter's dream, only sell items priced at $5 and under. Now, the store will be raising prices on certain items -- including tech products and certain toys and games.

"We've always done everything possible to absorb cost increases," the company said in a statement. "Recently, we had to raise prices above $5 on tech items to keep providing the products you love."

For the toys and games priced up to $10, the company will keep them in a separate area of the store, called "Ten Below Gift Shop." For electronics, Five Below is adding a section called "Ten Below Tech."

But the name "Five Below" is one thing that's not changing. The store -- known for selling everything from makeup and clothes to candy -- will be keeping its original name despite the change.

Most of the store's merchandise remains at $5 and below, according to the company.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessu.s. & worldshopping
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Baby, 6-year-old child inside stolen SUV in Chester found safe
Classes resume at Pleasantville HS following Friday's football game shooting
Police searching for gunman who shot at California family gathering
Ursinus College student reports abduction attempt
AccuWeather: Cloudy, breezy and damp today
'Breaking Bad' professors accused of making meth
Show More
Truck driver dead after crash on I-95 in Newark
Offshore coastal storm puts damper on day along the Jersey Shore
Edelman's TD pass leads Patriots over Eagles 17-10
Rutgers University warns of aggressive coyote after man bitten
7 workers fired after brawl at Wisconsin Popeyes caught on camera
More TOP STORIES News