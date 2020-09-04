Cherry Hill business using thermal imaging system with return of indoor dining

One of the safety measures Caffe Aldo Lamberti has taken is installing a contactless temperature check for guests and employees before entering the restaurant. Owners say everyone must have a temperature of less than 100 for admission. Indoor dining starts Friday. @6abc pic.twitter.com/by6EZWXOOu — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) September 4, 2020

We’re hours away from the return of indoor dining in New Jersey. Masks and maintaining social distance are a must, as well restaurants being at 25% capacity indoors. Who will be dining indoors this Labor Day Weekend? @6abc pic.twitter.com/uz2eDhcTWg — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) September 3, 2020

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Indoor dining in New Jersey returns Friday. One of the added safety measures at Caffe Aldo Lamberti is a new thermal imaging system -- a contactless temperature check for guests and employees."This camera is measuring the ambient temperature of the space. And then you turn around, that camera is actually taking our temperature," said Rosita Lamberti, director of restaurants for Aldo Lamberti Family restaurants.Guests at the popular Cherry Hill restaurant must have a temperature below 100 degrees for admission.New Jersey is requiring employees to mask up, as well as patrons unless seated. Restaurants operate at 25% capacity, with a maximum of 8 people per table, unless from the same household.And all must socially distance."The tape measurer is out 24-7 just measuring everything," said Remo Croce, general manger of P.J Whelihan's in Haddonfield.P.J Whelihan's in Haddonfield will seat every other booth and has markers for flow of foot traffic."When someone comes in, we want them to go pass the bar. And when they go to the bathroom or exiting, they go the other way. This way we're keeping six feet from each other."Foodies are also eager for a slice of the traditional dining. And while the weather for this weekend will be great for outdoors, a lot of places are filling up for a seat inside.