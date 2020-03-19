'Massive layoffs' begin at Philadelphia International Airport amid COVID-19 crisis

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Approximately 1,000 contracted workers are being laid off from their jobs at the Philadelphia International Airport, a source with the workers' union tells Action News.
A representative for Service Employees International Union (SEIU) said the workers will be laid off between Thursday and Monday.
Details started to emerge as workers were being notified Thursday morning. SEIU called the move a "massive layoff."
The workers this will impact are those contracted out by companies to perform supporting roles, such as cabin cleaners, wheelchair agents and skycap workers.
