Business

Music venues in Philadelphia, across country are struggling to stay afloat amid COVID-19

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For those that have been missing the familiar sounds of a live band, Action News captured a practice session at legendary Chris' Jazz Cafe, of what could perhaps become another new norm.

Highly produced live-streaming performances.

"If the public is quarantined our music is quarantined along with it," said musician Louis Taylor." "Thank God for places like Chris' because they are trying to keep the music alive."

The lights, camera, action and operation of it all wasn't cheap. Executive chef and owner, Mark DeNinno says the idea of broadcasting acts to a larger audience was born earlier in the year, the pandemic, of course, shifting things into high gear.

In addition, the safety of performers is also paramount. There is plexiglass separating sections.

"The demand has been pretty high," said DeNinno.

While it's a solution, others in the industry say it's not. "It's better than nothing, but it's kinda like looking at pictures of food," said Hal Real, founder and president of World Cafe Life in University City.

Real also is a founding member of the now 2,400 member strong National Independent Venue Association.

The collective now lobbying Capitol Hill for specific relief, to an industry where federal help has been lacking and has been hemorrhaging money since the pandemic began.

"While we have no revenue and we have refund obligations, we have continued to have significant overhead," said Heal.

Three bills with bi-partisan support now await their fate in Congress.

But the fact there's music to be heard at all, really feels like this pandemic may just end on a high note.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessphiladelphiaconcertbusiness
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Community members, Philly recording artist Beanie Sigel calls to end gun violence
Parents, students rallied in Bucks County amid district's 100 percent virtual plan through Nov. 11
Health dept. recommends Chester Co., Delco schools to start all-virtual
Teen shot and killed in North Philadelphia
Police ID man killed in NJ Turnpike crash in Carneys Point
North Wildwood bar owner charged for social distancing violations
Driver who ran red light, crashed claims he was being chased: Police
Show More
Vigil held for 5-year-old Montco girl who died during tropical storm
Villanova warns students after video shows large gathering on campus
AccuWeather: Cooler, Periods Of Rain Sunday
Pres. Trump's brother hospitalized, 'very ill,' sources say
Rescuers reunited with the people they saved from floodwaters
More TOP STORIES News