New french brasserie set to open in Wilmington's iconic hotel Du Pont

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- After delays because of the pandemic, Tyler Akin's new French brasserie will open at Wilmington's iconic hotel du Pont on September 1.Le Cavalier at the Green Room will occupy the space that housed the Green Room for more than 100 years.Akin is well-known in Philadelphia for his two locations of Stock and Res Ipsa Cafe in the Rittenhouse area.This is his first restaurant in Delaware where he grew up.The space features rich velvet banquettes, original ceilings, and ornate floors built by Italian and French craftsmen in 1913.The menu offers casual, approachable French fare."Customers can expect a classic brasserie menu with some nods to Mediterranean flavors whether its spices from North Africa, lemon juice, pops out of the south of France. We're trying to pull the brasserie out of Paris," Akin said.In French, Le Cavalier is a horseback rider.The name of the restaurant gives a nod to the Brandywine Valley's rich equestrian tradition.