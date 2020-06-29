New Jersey halts indoor dining restart, shopping malls reopen

UPDATE: INDOOR DINING WILL NO LONGER RESUME ON THURSDAY.



We had planned to loosen restrictions this week. However, after #COVID19 spikes in other states driven by, in part, the return of indoor dining, we have decided to postpone indoor dining indefinitely. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) June 29, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6280142" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New Jersey shopping malls can reopen Monday

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday he's postponing the restarting of indoor dining because of a lack of compliance over the use of face masks and social distancing."Compliance is not a polite suggestion. It is a requirement," he said during a news conference.Murphy cited the spike in other states as well as reports in New Jersey of people not correctly wearing or failing to wear face masks as well as maintain distance."Unfortunately the national scene compounded by instances of knucklehead behavior here at home are requiring us to hit pause on the restart of indoor dining for the foreseeable future," he said.New Jersey has been slowly reopening, and on Monday indoor shopping malls were cleared to start business again."Malls are an undeniable part of New Jersey culture, and we want these businesses to get back up and running in a safe, responsible manner," said Murphy, early last week. "To keep our restart moving in the right direction, we ask New Jerseyans who wish to head out to the mall or any public setting to do so safely."Indoor dining was to begin again on Thursday at 25% capacity. Casinos are also set to reopen Thursday, also at 25% capacity. Murphy said that can go forward.Retailers attached to malls but with outside entrances have been allowed to operate at a lower capacity, but since March, malls have remained closed.Stores can only have 50% capacity, people must wear masks and social distancing guidelines must be met.Restaurants inside the mall are allowed to offer take-out dining inside the mall and in-person service at outdoor areas outside the mall.Retail kiosks in the mall were also permitted to reopen but they must ensure customers remain six feet apart.All areas with communal seating were removed or cordoned off.The following businesses that may be located within the indoor portions of shopping malls will remain closed: gyms, fitness centers, movie theaters, amusement parks, water parks and arcades.Officials at the Cherry Hill Mall say they will be operating with reduced hours: Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Operating hours at department stores and restaurants may vary.The Moorestown Mall will also be operating on reduced hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.New Jersey has been among the hardest hit states, which Murphy hinted at when rescinding the restaurant reopening."None of us, none of us want to go back to that hell. We've worked too hard to get here," he said.New Jersey reported 156 new cases overnight for a total of 171,000, Murphy said. There were 18 new confirmed deaths since Sunday, for a total of 13,138 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths. There are 1,854 suspected coronavirus-linked deaths.The delay in reopening comes as the state progresses through Stage 2, of three, of restarting. So far, indoor retail has reopened, along with salons, barber shops and massage parlors.Also set to reopen Thursday are amusement and water parks, playgrounds, museums, aquariums and libraries.For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.