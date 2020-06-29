Coronavirus

New Jersey postpones start of indoor dining, indoor shopping malls reopen

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday that New Jersey will postpone the start of indoor dining, the same day portions of shopping malls reopened.

"Malls are an undeniable part of New Jersey culture, and we want these businesses to get back up and running in a safe, responsible manner," said Murphy, early last week. "To keep our restart moving in the right direction, we ask New Jerseyans who wish to head out to the mall or any public setting to do so safely."

Retailers attached to malls but with outside entrances have been allowed to operate at a lower capacity, but since March, malls have remained closed.

Stores can only have 50% capacity, people must wear masks and social distancing guidelines must be met.

Restaurants inside the mall are allowed to offer take-out dining inside the mall and in-person service at outdoor areas outside the mall.

During a news conference on Monday, Murphy said he was postponing the restart of indoor dining "until further notice."



No information about a date was given.

Retail kiosks in the mall were also permitted to reopen but they must ensure customers remain six feet apart.

All areas with communal seating were removed or cordoned off.

The following businesses that may be located within the indoor portions of shopping malls will remain closed: gyms, fitness centers, movie theaters, amusement parks, water parks and arcades.

Officials at the Cherry Hill Mall say they will be operating with reduced hours: Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Operating hours at department stores and restaurants may vary.

The Moorestown Mall will also be operating on reduced hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

New Jersey has had 171,000 positive cases of coronavirus and 13,121 confirmed deaths, as well as 1,854 probable deaths from the virus.

Later this week, casinos are set to open Thursday at 25% capacity, according to Murphy.

Also opening Thursday are amusement and water parks, playgrounds, museums, aquariums and libraries.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
