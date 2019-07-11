Business

Nurses, service workers protest outside Hahnemann University Hospital

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nurses and service workers protested in front of Hahnemann University Hospital Thursday morning, as the facility continues its path toward closing in September.

All non-emergency surgeries and procedures at Hahnemann are scheduled to shut down tomorrow, including the maternity ward.

The hospital announced its plans to close last month due to financial issues.

On Wednesday, Hahnemann announced a deal with Tower Health which will send Hahnemann's residents and fellows to the six-hospital health system.
