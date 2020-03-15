Business

Pennsylvania liquor stores slated for phased closure due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has announced a "phased closure" of wine and spirit stores in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores have indefinitely suspended all product tastings, bottle signings, educational seminars and other group events.

The PLCB said it will begin a phased closure of Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties. All stores within these counties are set to close by Tuesday, March 17.

The PLCB says it will continue to monitor the developing situation and heed direction provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the state Department of Health and other public health and administration officials.

Should additional store closings become warranted, The PLCB says customers can learn more about them on its website where store days and hours of operation will be updated.

Some good news: the PLCB said that as long as operations at its e-commerce fulfillment center remain uninterrupted, customers can shop online 24 hours a day, seven days a week with the option of having wine and spirits delivered directly to your home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessmontgomery countychester countydelaware countybucks countywinecoronavirusbeeralcohol
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Aggressive measures taken across region to contain coronavirus
Latest numbers and updates on coronavirus in Delaware Valley
Couldn't go to Mass today? Here is this morning's service from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia
Pennsylvania expands social distancing efforts to 4 local counties
Second coronavirus death reported in NJ
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun
Dr. Fauci: 'People need to understand, things will get worse'
Show More
Avoiding new scams related to the coronavirus outbreak
Coronavirus map: Here's where COVID-19 has spread in the US
Philly opens rec centers, provides meals for students during school shutdown
Trump's doctor says president has tested negative for novel coronavirus
4 new coronavirus cases in Philly region; Pa. total rises to 47
More TOP STORIES News