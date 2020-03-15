Pennsylvania liquor stores slated for phased closure due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has announced a "phased closure" of wine and spirit stores in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores have indefinitely suspended all product tastings, bottle signings, educational seminars and other group events.
The PLCB said it will begin a phased closure of Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties. All stores within these counties are set to close by Tuesday, March 17.
The PLCB says it will continue to monitor the developing situation and heed direction provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the state Department of Health and other public health and administration officials.
Should additional store closings become warranted, The PLCB says customers can learn more about them on its website where store days and hours of operation will be updated.
Some good news: the PLCB said that as long as operations at its e-commerce fulfillment center remain uninterrupted, customers can shop online 24 hours a day, seven days a week with the option of having wine and spirits delivered directly to your home.
