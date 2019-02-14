BUSINESS

Schultz assailed by woman who shared Starbucks arrest video

Former Starbucks CEO and potential presidential candidate Howard Schultz made an appearance in Center City.

PHILADELPHIA --
Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz has acknowledged the manager of one of the company's shops in Philadelphia where two black men were arrested last year might not have called authorities if the two men had been white.

The acknowledgement came Wednesday night at an event in the city where Schultz was confronted by the person who first shared the video of two black men getting arrested at the shop.

Speaking during a stop on his book tour, Schultz - who is considering a possible 2020 presidential bid - says the Starbucks manager contacted police after she "felt a threat."

But Melissa DePino, who first posted the video of the Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson being handcuffed and led out of the store by police, told the crowd Schultz wasn't describing the event correctly.

Both men appeared on Good Morning America last May to discuss the events that happened that day.

EMBED More News Videos

Men arrested at Philly Starbucks speak to Good Morning America on May 3, 2018.

