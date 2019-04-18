Business

Small local businesses headed to Philadelphia's fashion district

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The revival of the once famed Gallery Mall in East Center City means new retailers, some of which are small Philly businesses.

American Hats, LLC, Dolly's Boutique, Duafe, The Sable Collective and South Fellini will be the first four local businesses to have their names alongside big name retailers like H&M, Forever 21 and Burlington Coat Factory, which are already there.

"The foot traffic will be enormous," said Georgiette Morgan-Thomas of American Hats, LLC. "We're hanging on here and the factory sustains itself, but we'd certainly like to be more profitable."

Out of 80 local stores, only four were selected to be housed in the Uniquely Philly space of the new mall, which supports small businesses in the city.

"It's hitting me just how big of a deal this is, that we're going to be in the middle of all these huge brands," said Tony Trov of South Fellini.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessphiladelphia newsbusinessfood
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More TOP STORIES News