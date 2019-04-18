Small local businesses headed to Philadelphia's fashion district

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The revival of the once famed Gallery Mall in East Center City means new retailers, some of which are small Philly businesses.American Hats, LLC, Dolly's Boutique, Duafe, The Sable Collective and South Fellini will be the first four local businesses to have their names alongside big name retailers like H&M, Forever 21 and Burlington Coat Factory, which are already there."The foot traffic will be enormous," said Georgiette Morgan-Thomas of American Hats, LLC. "We're hanging on here and the factory sustains itself, but we'd certainly like to be more profitable."Out of 80 local stores, only four were selected to be housed in the Uniquely Philly space of the new mall, which supports small businesses in the city."It's hitting me just how big of a deal this is, that we're going to be in the middle of all these huge brands," said Tony Trov of South Fellini.