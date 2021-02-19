Jessica Boyington visits Top 6 Chinatown restaurants - Part 1

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- I've made my way to Chinatown for Top 6 to check out the scene. Here are some of the top restaurants in the area!Right on the corner of Spring and 11th streets is traditional Cantonese style dining,. The Huang family has owned this restaurant for 47 years, and it's been in the same spot!They gave me some of the foods they do best: a delicate wonton soup, perfect shrimp dumplings, and what they're known for, salt baked squid with scallions and jalapeño.Right now they are serving dinner on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and open for takeout every day of the week.And after a short walk, I stopped on Race Street and found myself at. It's a traditional Shang Hai restaurant open for dining and takeout seven days a week. They are known for three things: their dumplings, their dumplings, and their dumplings!Sally Song owns this place with her mom, and we have her to thank for the recipes she's been making since Sally was a little girl.She also gave me a proper dumpling eating lesson...and believe me, I needed some help. Another helpful tip is that this restaurant is BYOB with a small corkage fee, but you can also get beer and wine in-house, and that's something to 'cheers' about!Catch the Top 6 every Friday on Action News Mornings! You don't want to miss Parts 2 and 3 of the Top 6 Chinatown restaurants!