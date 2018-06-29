BUSINESS

Toys R Us in Exton, one of area's last, closes its doors

EMBED </>More Videos

Last of the area Toys R Us closes its door in Exton. Vernon Odom reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on June 29, 2018. (WPVI)

By
EXTON, Pa. (WPVI) --
The Toys R Us store in Exton, Pa., one of the last in our region, shut down at the end of business Friday night.

It will be one of 700 nationwide that will be gone with the wind after 70 years as an American institution, selling toys through multiple generations.

Leeann Ranieri of Glenmoor said, "It was a big deal growing up and coming here for birthdays and looking for Christmas gifts."

Aaron Broudy of Downingtown, Pa. said, "You came here at all ages and got all different varieties, video games, little toys, and adult toys. It's a shame."

This store had no product. Instead, they were selling off fixtures. The huge inventory displayed so colorfully will be missed.

Mona Cook, a manager, has worked here 23 years. She's one of 30,000 employees now job hunting.

"Tomorrow will be bad when I lock the door and turn in the key," she said.

Many parents brought their children here today for one last memory, only to saddened by the barren shelves.

Brandon Decamillo of West Chester said, "I grew up here. This is the toy store. And before there was a Kiddie City then Toys R Us, and now it's just online."
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesspennsylvania newstoys r usExton
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Your guide to Philly's top 4 comic book shops
Summer travel heats up despite rising gas prices
Apple becomes 1st trillion-dollar company
Vintage values: Philly's top 5 spots for antiques
Les Moonves: What to know about CBS CEO accused of misconduct
More Business
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Crackdown on Philadelphia cold cases from decades ago
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Show More
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
More News