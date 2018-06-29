Toys R Us in Exton, one of area's last, closes its doors

The Toys R Us store in Exton, Pa., one of the last in our region, shut down at the end of business Friday night.It will be one of 700 nationwide that will be gone with the wind after 70 years as an American institution, selling toys through multiple generations.Leeann Ranieri of Glenmoor said, "It was a big deal growing up and coming here for birthdays and looking for Christmas gifts."Aaron Broudy of Downingtown, Pa. said, "You came here at all ages and got all different varieties, video games, little toys, and adult toys. It's a shame."This store had no product. Instead, they were selling off fixtures. The huge inventory displayed so colorfully will be missed.Mona Cook, a manager, has worked here 23 years. She's one of 30,000 employees now job hunting."Tomorrow will be bad when I lock the door and turn in the key," she said.Many parents brought their children here today for one last memory, only to saddened by the barren shelves.Brandon Decamillo of West Chester said, "I grew up here. This is the toy store. And before there was a Kiddie City then Toys R Us, and now it's just online."------