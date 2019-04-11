Wawa Day: Wawa celebrating 55th anniversary with free coffee on April 11

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Coffee - and Wawa - lovers rejoice!Thursday is officially Wawa Day. It very well should be a national holiday - or at least a Philly holiday.In celebration of the 55th anniversary of when it opened the doors to its first convenience store, Wawa is giving away 2 million cups of free coffee.The free coffee offer is good for any size in all stores all day on April 11.In addition to the free cups of coffee, Wawa will be hosting six in-store celebrations - one celebration in every state in which Wawa operates.Philadelphia's Wawa Day celebration will be held Thursday morning at the store located at 6th & Chestnut streets in Center City.The Wawa Day events at that location will include Wawa President and CEO Chris Gheysens pouring the 'Ceremonial First Cup of Coffee' and announcing a new store prototype.They will give a first look at the new store-level Wawa Catering packaging and menus.There will also be a Chef Showdown between Wawa Chef Farley Kaiser and Philadelphia Chef Michael Solomonov. The two will build as many "Broad Street Meatball" hoagies as they can in five minutes.Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney will also speak.Wawa will also be celebrating the fifth anniversary of the Wawa Foundation.At the 6th and Chestnut event, Wawa Foundation President Jay Culotta will present three $1 million contributions to community partners Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Special Olympics and Check Out Hunger.