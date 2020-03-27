Wawa suspending made-to-order food in Philadelphia over COVID-19 outbreak

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Wawa says they will be temporarily suspending their build-to-order food service amid the coronavirus outbreak.Officials tell Action News that the suspension goes into effect at 42 Philadelphia Wawa stores starting Friday at 5 a.m."Following recent guidance from Philadelphia City officials, beginning March 27th, we are temporarily suspending built-to-order custom food service ordering in our Philadelphia stores. To help offset this temporary change, we are expanding our express offer of both hot and cold foods to include more options," said Wawa in a statement.This suspension is for Philadelphia Wawa stores only."This change in our Philadelphia City stores will enable us to move people through the store faster and keeping their interactions brief, while further encouraging the practice of social distancing. As an essential provider, we will remain open to serve our Philadelphia community with hot and cold express items and an assortment of provisioning and packaged goods, keeping the health and safety of every associates and customer in our store our top priority," the company added.Wawa customers may still purchase items through delivery partners in Philadelphia."Wawa's full built-to-order menu items will remain available in the City of Philadelphia through delivery service provided by our partners at Door Dash, Grub Hub and UberEats. In addition, mobile orders placed through The Wawa App will be filled through four designated Wawa stores that will be converted to delivery and mobile order fulfillment sites," Wawa added.On Wednesday, Wawa officials announced an employee at a store in Philadelphia became infected with the virus. The employee worked at the store located at 2535 Aramingo Avenue. The store will be closed temporarily as the company evaluates the situation.Another worker in Lehigh County was also confirmed to be infected with the virus.