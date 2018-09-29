Weight Watchers to change its name, offer new programs

Weight Watchers has announced a change to its name.
The diet company will now be known simply as WW.
It says that the new name focuses on overall health and wellness.
Along with the new branding, WW announced a variety of new programs, including one called "wellness wins."
Users will receive rewards for small behaviors that lead to healthier habits.
Plus, be able to track foods and get updates on their progress by using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
businessu.s. & worldweight lossdieting
businessu.s. & worldweight lossdieting