U.S. & WORLD

Weight Watchers to change its name, offer new programs

EMBED </>More Videos

Weight Watchers to change its name, offer new programs. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on September 29, 2018.

Weight Watchers has announced a change to its name.

The diet company will now be known simply as WW.

It says that the new name focuses on overall health and wellness.

Along with the new branding, WW announced a variety of new programs, including one called "wellness wins."

Users will receive rewards for small behaviors that lead to healthier habits.

Plus, be able to track foods and get updates on their progress by using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessu.s. & worldweight lossdieting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Cristiano Ronaldo threatens to sue magazine over sexual assault accusations
Airlines offering new menus for in-flight food
Indonesia tsunami and quake devastate coast; deaths top 380
Dutch raids neutralized extremists' threat, authorities say Dutch raids neutralized extremists' threat, authorities say
More u.s. & world
BUSINESS
"Last typewriter repairman" in Wilmington, puts hold on retirement
Lawsuit: Facebook content moderators suffer PTSD after viewing graphic content
Report: Starbucks to make 'significant changes,' corporate layoffs
JP Morgan Chase plans to open several local bank branches
More Business
Top Stories
Boy dies after being struck by SEPTA bus in Frankford
1 dead, 3 injured in West Philadelphia drive-by shooting
Child rape suspect David Hamilton Jr. captured in Aston, Pa.
3 people, including 2 officers, injured in crash in Feltonville
Man critical following shooting in Brewerytown
Delaware. Senator Coons answers questions on the Kavanaugh hearings
1 in custody after fight at high school football game in Delco
Body found in Maryland believed to be man kidnapped in Philly
Show More
Trump asks FBI for updated investigation into Brett Kavanaugh
Delco man accused of shooting parents, killing father
Wes Hopkins, who played 10 seasons with Eagles, dies at age 57
Facebook says 50M user accounts affected by breach
Dutch raids neutralized extremists' threat, authorities say Dutch raids neutralized extremists' threat, authorities say
More News