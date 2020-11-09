With all eyes on Wilmington following the election, locals hope it boosts economy

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Residents and business owners in Wilmington are still on cloud nine after Saturday, when President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris delivered their victory speeches in the city.On Monday morning, Biden arrived with his motorcade at the Queen Theater where he waved to supporters."We got to see (Harris) go in first, and then (Biden) just came and went in. It was like yeah, there he goes! We waved to him. He waved back to us. It was very exciting," said Wilmington resident Marguerite Mells.The mood celebratory to say the least."That was the best feeling ever, the best feeling. I love it for my daughters, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles," said Michelle Venson.Also feeling pretty elated is Krazy Kat's Executive Chef Dan Tagle."For her to take the time and personally thank me the food and everything, the hospitality and offer a picture to share with my daughters. It was huge"Tagle took a photo with Harris after she took the stage Saturday evening outside the Chase Center. The impromptu dinner service a tall order for the chef."Literally put together a 20-person banquet in 15 minutes," Tagle said.A historical service in many respects, and one he wanted, especially as a father."Having her shatter that ceiling and I've always taught my daughters you can do whatever you want, but you have to work for it. Be whatever you want you want but you have to work for it. She proved it and that was a very special moment to be able to share with them," he added.Elsewhere around the First State, there is more talk of the President-elect and his roots in Delaware.Over at Janssesn's supermarket, in Greenville, a known favorite of Biden's, there's even a sandwich named after him.Right now, businesses say there has been an influx of news crews both local and international that has descended on the area.There's also talk of a Biden "no malarkey" tour for first-time visitors to the state.