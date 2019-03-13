Business

Yuengling recognized as top craft brewery by sales volume

(Photo/ Shutterstock)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- America's oldest brewery is producing the largest amount of craft brews based on sales volume, according to a report.

The Brewers Association has named the Pottsville-based Yuengling, as the craft brewing company leading the market in sales, ranking number one out of a top 50 list.

"Although the market has grown more competitive, particularly for regional craft breweries with the widest distribution, these 50 small and independent brewing companies continue to lead the craft brewing market in sales through strong brands, quality, and innovation," said Bart Watson, chief economist,Brewers Association.

The list was based on beer sales volume.

Other area breweries made it on the list, including Artisanal Brewing Ventures, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery and Troegs Brewing Co.
