Another Philadelphia school dealing with asbestos issues as other students relocated

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Yet another Philadelphia school is dealing with asbestos as students from other schools are acclimating to building changes.

The district said a leak caused damage to asbestos-containing pipe insulation in a classroom at C. W. Henry School in Mount Airy.

No students or staff will be able to use the classroom until crews can fix it.

Students at James J. Sullivan Elementary School in Wissinoming and Clara Barton Elementary School in Feltonville have been temporarily relocated, as asbestos abatement continues in their school buildings.

Officials said James J. Sullivan Elementary School will remain temporarily closed through Friday, Feb. 21.

Students and staff will temporarily relocate to the 926 W. Sedgley Avenue building.

"While extensive asbestos repair, abatement and testing has been successfully completed atSullivan, the second floor stairwell (south end of the building) and Rooms 110 and 214 need additional work. The Operations Team will continue to reclean and retest these areas. This work may take about three days," the school said.

Beginning Wednesday, Barton students and staff were temporarily relocated to Martin Luther King High School.

"The safety and well-being of Barton students to and from King and throughout the school day has been our top priority as we've planned for this relocation," the school said.
