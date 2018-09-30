The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing 14-year-old girl from East Camden.Yuneiry Espinal was reported missing Sunday from her home on the 400 block of Beideman Avenue.She is described as a Hispanic female, 5'2", 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue shorts.Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the CCPD tip line at (856) 757-7042.------