CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) --The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing 14-year-old girl from East Camden.
Yuneiry Espinal was reported missing Sunday from her home on the 400 block of Beideman Avenue.
She is described as a Hispanic female, 5'2", 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue shorts.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the CCPD tip line at (856) 757-7042.
