Police chase across Camden County ends in crash

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A high-speed chase across Camden County ended with a crash that landed an innocent bystander in the hospital.

Authorities tell Action News the pursuit began in Haddonfield when police started following a black pick up truck.

The truck sped through multiple towns into the city of Camden where they slammed into a Jeep at the corner of Mouth Ephraim and Kane avenues.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to the hospital for injuries.

Police have not released details on the truck driver yet, or revealed what sparked the chase.