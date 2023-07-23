WATCH LIVE

Police chase across Camden County ends in crash

Police have not released details on the truck driver yet, or revealed what sparked the chase.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, July 23, 2023 1:08PM
CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A high-speed chase across Camden County ended with a crash that landed an innocent bystander in the hospital.

Authorities tell Action News the pursuit began in Haddonfield when police started following a black pick up truck.

The truck sped through multiple towns into the city of Camden where they slammed into a Jeep at the corner of Mouth Ephraim and Kane avenues.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to the hospital for injuries.

