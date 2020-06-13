Fiery crash in Camden leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person is dead and two others are hospitalized after a fiery wreck in Camden County, New Jersey.It happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday on Harrison Avenue in the city of Camden.Police said the driver was speeding and lost control of the vehicle.The vehicle struck a tree, flipped over, and caught on fire.One person was pronounced dead at the scene.Police said two other occupants in the vehicle were taken to Cooper University Hospital with life-threatening injuries.