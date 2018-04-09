Police are looking for the driver involved in a possible case of road rage in Sarasota, Florida.Dashcam video captured the moment when a grey Mazda suddenly rammed into a motorcycle, causing the motorcyclist to crash on the side of the road.Investigators say the two drivers had been gesturing toward each other, and the motorcycle rider even tapped the window of the Mazda before the vehicle swerved into the bike.Police are now sharing this video of Sunday's incident. They hope it will help them identify the suspect.-----