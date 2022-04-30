car into building

SUV crashes into side of home in Yeadon, Delaware County

Police say the driver drove through several yards before crashing through a fence and coming to rest into the side of a home.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

SUV crashes into side of home in Yeadon, Delaware County

YEADON BOROUGH, Delaware County (WPVI) -- An SUV crashed into a home in Delaware County, rupturing its gas line.

It happened on the 900 block of McDade Boulevard in Yeadon just after midnight on Saturday.


Police say the driver drove through several yards before crashing through a fence and coming to rest into the side of a home.

The driver was not injured and no one was home at the time of the crash.

Utility crews were called to shut off the gas to the home.


Police are still investigating what led to the crash.

No charges were initially filed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
yeadon boroughcar crashcar accidentcar into building
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR INTO BUILDING
'Thought it was the end of the world': Car crashes into NJ home
Would-be thief smashes vehicle into Philly gas station minimart
Home suffers extensive damage after truck crash in South Jersey
Driver crashes through wall of Lower Merion building
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Sunny start to the weekend
Lawsuit: Laundrie's parents knew 'whereabouts' of Gabby Petito's body
Ukraine fights to hold off Russian advances in south, east
Man in custody after stabbing in North Philadelphia
2 people rescued from house fire in Delaware County
Officials: 2 dead after shooting in Norristown; suspect in custody
76ers' Embiid has broken orbital bone, as East semis loom
Show More
COVID 'miracle patient' survives foot-long blood clot
Man accused of stabbing father to death inside Bucks County home
Cat reunited with owner after 16 years
Crews battle blaze at Philly Waste Management facility
Police union urges SEPTA to find ways to recruit, retain officers
More TOP STORIES News