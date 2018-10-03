2018 PA Conference for Women

6abc is a proud sponsor for the 15th Annual Pennsylvania Conference for Women. The one-day event will take place Friday, October 12th 2018 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Over 12,000 are expected to attend this day of networking, inspiration, development and growth, featuring over 150 speakers. In addition to a standout lineup of keynote speakers, the Conference will feature breakout sessions led by experts in the fields of business, philanthropy, leadership, finance, media and professional development.
6abc Meteorologist Cecily Tynan, Action News Anchors Tamala Edwards, Sharrie Williams and Nydia Han will take part throughout the day-long, non-partisan conference focusing on women-centric issues.
Visit the PA Conference for Women online and enjoy free monthly teleclasses, sign up for free educational newsletters, enjoy podcasts at your convenience
For more information about the sold out conference, please click here.
KEYNOTE SPEAKERS
SERENA WILLIAMS exemplifies courage, beauty, power, and style, and has overcome insurmountable odds to win a record-breaking 23 career Grand Slams singles titles, and 14 Grand Slam double titles. Her remarkable tennis achievements combined with her off-court success in fashion and philanthropy, as well as her status as a strategic partner and investor, make her one of the most recognizable global icons in the world. Read her bio.
AMAL CLOONEY is a British human rights lawyer practicing at Doughty Street Chambers in London, where she specializes in international law and human rights. She is also a Visiting Professor at Columbia Law School, where she teaches human rights. Read her bio.
MAYSOON ZAYID is an actress, comedian, writer, and disability advocate. She is a graduate of, and a guest comedian in residence at, Arizona State University. Zayid is the co-founder and co-executive producer of the New York Arab American Comedy Festival and The Muslim Funny Fest. Read her bio.
