How to adapt to the pandemic in your professional life

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Strategies on how to continue to adapt to the pandemic in your professional life is the topic Anchor Tamala Edwards discusses with Lisa Washington, Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer for WSFS Bank.Anchor: Tamala EdwardsGuest:Topic: Paths to Success: Adapting to the pandemic in your professional life Capital Health Cancer Center , located at Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, is the area's most advanced provider of cancer treatment delivered by some of the most experienced medical experts, led by Medical Director Dr. Cataldo Doria. At our center, a team of physicians from related fields such as medical oncology, radiation oncology, gynecological oncology, neurosurgery, hepato-pancreato-biliary surgery, interventional GI and pulmonology, radiology, plastic and reconstructive surgery, colorectal surgery, thoracic surgery and other specialties collaborate and provide patients with a network of physicians trained in the most complex oncology issues.