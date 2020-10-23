Careers

How to adapt to the pandemic in your professional life

The Inspiring Women Digital Series
By Niki Hawkins
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Strategies on how to continue to adapt to the pandemic in your professional life is the topic Anchor Tamala Edwards discusses with Lisa Washington, Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer for WSFS Bank.

Anchor: Tamala Edwards
Guest: Lisa Washington

Senior VP and Chief Legal Officer, WSFS Bank
Topic: Paths to Success: Adapting to the pandemic in your professional life

