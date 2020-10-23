PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Strategies on how to continue to adapt to the pandemic in your professional life is the topic Anchor Tamala Edwards discusses with Lisa Washington, Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer for WSFS Bank.
Anchor: Tamala Edwards
Guest: Lisa Washington
Senior VP and Chief Legal Officer, WSFS Bank
Topic: Paths to Success: Adapting to the pandemic in your professional life
Capital Health Cancer Center, located at Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, is the area's most advanced provider of cancer treatment delivered by some of the most experienced medical experts, led by Medical Director Dr. Cataldo Doria. At our center, a team of physicians from related fields such as medical oncology, radiation oncology, gynecological oncology, neurosurgery, hepato-pancreato-biliary surgery, interventional GI and pulmonology, radiology, plastic and reconstructive surgery, colorectal surgery, thoracic surgery and other specialties collaborate and provide patients with a network of physicians trained in the most complex oncology issues. Make an appointment today, call 609-537-6363.
How to adapt to the pandemic in your professional life
The Inspiring Women Digital Series
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More