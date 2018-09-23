U.S. & WORLD

Wells Fargo to layoff 26,000 employees

Pink slips are being handed out to 26,000 employees at Wells Fargo. (Shutterstock)

The CEO of the troubled bank says the cuts are coming due to changes in customer preferences, including a rise in online banking.

Wells Fargo was slapped with large fines after a wave of scandals over the past two years.

That includes the creation of millions of fake bank accounts.

Wells Fargo has also announced that it plans to shut down 800 branches by the year 2020.

